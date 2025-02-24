Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Activity Falters Amid Increased Uncertainty

The Dallas Fed released its Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS) for February. The TMOS is a monthly survey of 100 Texas manufacturers that provides an assessment on the state's factory activity.
The survey asks firms to whether output, employment, orders, prices, and other indicators have increased, decreased, or remained unchanged over the previous month. Results are aggregated into balance indexes where negative readings indicate contractions while positive ones indicate expansion.
The general business activity index came in at -8.3, after rising notably in January. This marks a 22.4-point decline from the previous month, the sharpest monthly drop since March 2020.
By Jennifer Nash
