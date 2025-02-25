Sasol Limited (SSL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Simon Baloyi

Good day, everyone, and welcome. It has now been nearly a year since I started my tenure as President and CEO of Sasol. From the outset, I understood that addressing the challenges facing Sasol will be more like running a marathon rather than sprint. I'm pleased to share that we are making good progress in this marathon. While we continue to encounter challenges, our understanding of the obstacle we face has deepened. We now have a clear path on the