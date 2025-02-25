Paranoia And Uncertainty Should Benefit Generac

Jason Ditz
1.04K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Generac is poised for growth due to rising electricity demand, climate change concerns, and geopolitical uncertainties, making their generators increasingly appealing for residential and business use.
  • Despite positive Q4 financials, Generac's stock remains undervalued, with strong growth prospects and rising margins driven by lower input costs and record cash flow.
  • Generac's $500 million share repurchase plan and potential for future dividends enhance its attractiveness, with a strong buy rating justified by current market conditions.
  • The biggest risk to Generac's growth is a sudden stabilization of electricity demand and geopolitical issues, but current trends suggest continued demand for their products.

Generac Industrial generator

J. Michael Jones

2025 is shaping up to be quite a year. If you go down the Google rabbit hole on a lot of topics about future problems, be it climate or trade, it can get real scary real fast. When you’re reading

This article was written by

Jason Ditz
1.04K Followers
I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GNRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GNRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News