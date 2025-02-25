Almiralll, S.A. (LBTSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Almiralll, S.A. (OTCPK:LBTSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Pablo Divasson - Investor Relations
Carlos Gallardo - President & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Ziegelbauer - Chief Scientific Officer
Michael McClellan - Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Cionini - Chief Commercial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Shan Hama - Jefferies
Guilherme Sampaio - CaixaBank
Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas Exane
Alvaro Lenze - Alantra Equities
Alistair Campbell - RBC
Joaquín García-Quirós - JB Capital Markets
Jaime Escribano - Banco Santander
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Almirall Full Year 2024 Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Pablo Divasson. Please go ahead.
Pablo Divasson
Thank you very much Nadia. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's quarterly earnings update and review of Almirall's 2024 full year financial results. As always, we are sharing the slides we are using today in the Investors section of our website at almirall.com.
Please move to slide number two. Let me remind you that the information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from what we are sharing today.
Please move to slide number three. Presenting today we have Carlos Gallardo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mike McClellan, Chief Financial Officer; and Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer. Carlos will start with a strategic overview and mid-term guidance, the business highlights covering 2024 and will also give us an update specifically on our biologic portfolio as key growth
- Read more current LBTSF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts