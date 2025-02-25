Oh boy has it been a while since I posted on this name, but mark my words I have still followed it closely. Those who follow my work may recall that I wrote my last article on Dream Industrial
Dream Big With Dream Industrial REIT
Summary
- Dream Industrial REIT's stock performance has been lackluster, with a (9.49%) return since my last article, but it remains conservatively financed with strong assets.
- Despite headwinds in the Canadian industrial market, DIR's low payout ratio and strategic lease renewals make it well-positioned to capitalize on higher market lease rates.
- I rate Dream Industrial REIT a buy with a $14/share price target, citing its attractive pricing, solid asset quality, and ability to maintain dividends without selling properties.
