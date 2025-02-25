Notes: Unless indicated otherwise, amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.04 USD. All per-share figures refer to the NRDXF ticker and are in EUR.
Nordex: Q4 Financial Results Could Be The Catalyst For A Turnaround
Summary
- The last years have been a disappointment for Nordex investors.
- While the stock was volatile and provided trading opportunities, the share price is still 50% below its peak in 2021.
- Nordex will probably report strong Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on February 27, and a return to net profitability.
- The company has a net cash position of almost EUR 600mn. Further positive FCF in 2025 could take that cash position to between 1/4 and 1/3 of the market capitalization.
