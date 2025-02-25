Nuclear power has become a known source of power and asserted itself right into the global energy mix. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are a new generation of nuclear reactors that are smaller and more compact than the standard large nuclear power
NuScale Power: Sell, Small Modular Reactors Are Unestablished And Costly
Summary
- NuScale Power's stock surged over 600% last year but is now rated a sell due to high costs, lack of profitability, and no operational SMR plants.
- SMRs offer lower carbon footprints and longer refueling intervals, but the industry remains unproven with significant cost overruns and no operational plants.
- Data centers' rising energy demands and corporate commitments to carbon neutrality are potential tailwinds, but cost and feasibility issues pose major risks.
- Despite strategic partnerships and NRC certification, NuScale faces substantial financial and operational hurdles, making short- to mid-term profitability unlikely.
