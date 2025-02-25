Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock fell ~19% in after-hours trading following the release of Q4 earnings. This is surprising given that revenue slightly beat market expectations and the reported EPS was
Hims & Hers: Why This Q4 Earnings Dip Is A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Hims & Hers stock fell ~19% post-Q4 earnings despite revenue beating expectations and EPS aligning with estimates, attributed to gross margin concerns and potential dependency on GLP-1 for future growth.
- The company’s growth remains strong, with a 95% YoY revenue increase, an expanding subscriber base, and higher revenue per subscriber, indicating robust market capture and customer loyalty.
- Future potential is promising with new service additions, a vast addressable market, and strategic diversification, mitigating risks from competition and regulatory changes.
- The stock dip offers a buying opportunity, with long-term growth prospects and margin expansion expected to unlock significant shareholder value, justifying a buy rating.
