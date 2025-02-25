We recently sat down with Justin Owens, our senior director and co-head of strategic asset allocation, to discuss the next phase of liability-driven investing (LDI) and the key trends driving this evolution. Below is a recap of our conversation.
The Future Of Liability-Driven Investing
Summary
- Liability-driven investing is entering a new phase, where the focus is shifting from simply hedging interest rate risk to refining liability hedging strategies and managing more nuanced risks.
- Plans that have already adopted LDI are now fine-tuning their approaches to hedge liabilities more efficiently across the entire yield curve, rather than focusing solely on long-duration fixed income.
- LDI remains crucial to protecting a plan's funded status as it approaches full funding.
- With rates currently high, we believe now is an opportune time for plan sponsors to consider improving the liability hedge with LDI.
