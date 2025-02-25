Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) have delivered a total return of -4% since my previous piece, General Mills: Below Market Returns Set To Continue, was published on November 3, 2023. Comparably, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return
General Mills: Relative Valuation Has Become More Attractive
Summary
- General Mills shares have underperformed the S&P 500 since the publication of my prior piece.
- The company recently cut guidance as it intends to increase investments in the near term in hopes of generating long-term growth.
- Consensus estimates appear conservative and are below the company's medium-term guidance for a 7% Adjusted EPS CAGR.
- GIS now trades at a significantly larger valuation discount to the broader market than was the case at the time of my prior piece.
- I believe the risk/reward profile for GIS shares has improved, and I am upgrading GIS stock to Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.