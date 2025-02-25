Customers Bancorp: Rating Downgrade For High-Yielding Preferreds On Interest Rate Uncertainty
Summary
- Customers Bancorp's preferred shares are downgraded to hold due to the likelihood of being called amid potential interest rate cuts stalling.
- The bank's financial results show improved net interest margin and net interest income despite challenges in interest income.
- Robust loan and deposit growth in 2024, with a modest loan to deposit ratio, supports the bank's financial stability.
- Investors should wait for clearer interest rate outlooks before investing further in Customers Bancorp's preferred shares.
