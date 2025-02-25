GCOW: Global Diversification And Cash Flow At A Cost

Summary

  • Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF warrants a hold rating due to mixed factors, including high fees and potentially low future dividend growth.
  • GCOW offers global diversification with high free cash flow, but has the highest expense ratio among compared ETFs with relatively high payout ratios.
  • A strong U.S. dollar along with high proposed tariffs risk future returns for many of GCOW's top holdings.
  • Given the lofty valuation of the U.S. market, GCOW's international diversification may reduce overall volatility for investors with significant U.S. equity exposure.

Four Australian hundred dollar notes hanging on washing line

Lighthousebay/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) warrants a hold rating due to mixed factors impacting the outlook for the fund. While GCOW successfully captures global diversification with high free cash flow, the fund

Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

