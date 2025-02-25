I wrote my last article about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) (OTCPK:BBAAY) on October 11, 2024, and I wrote the article in the days following a wave of
Alibaba: Doubled In Value But Still Undervalued
Summary
- Despite short-term volatility and risks like the looming trade war, Alibaba remains a strong long-term investment.
- The Chinese stock market shows signs of recovery, and Alibaba's recent 25% rally aligns with broader positive trends in Chinese stocks and economic growth.
- Alibaba's Q3/25 results were strong, with significant revenue and EPS growth, driven by its core business and increasing AI-related product adoption.
- With a current intrinsic value of $196.39, Alibaba is still undervalued, offering a solid investment opportunity despite potential trade war risks and economic uncertainties.
