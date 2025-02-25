Nike: Not So Fast
Summary
- Nike's asset efficiency and profitability levels are below historical averages, indicating the company is not yet on a path to recovery.
- Nike's recent performance shows declining revenues and compressed margins which is another reason to adopt a wait and see approach.
- Management's corrective actions include strengthening wholesale relationships and shifting Nike Digital to a full-price marketplace but recovery will take several quarters.
- Macro headwinds, such as muted discretionary spending and potential tariffs, further complicate Nike's path to regaining market share and improving financial performance.
