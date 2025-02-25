Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is now a global biopharmaceutical company that produces therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions. After its pivot toward neuroscience, ALKS’s core portfolio has stable revenues across its main commercial products. Basically, its core portfolio consists of Lybalvi for schizophrenia
Alkermes' Neuroscience Pivot: ALKS 2680 Set To Revolutionize Narcolepsy Treatment
Summary
- Recently, Alkermes refocused on neuroscience, and now it’s dealing with stabilizing revenues from core products like Lybalvi, Vivitrol, Aristada, and Vumerity.
- However, the main growth driver going forward will be ALKS 2680. This is a once-daily oral OX2R agonist for narcolepsy treatment.
- ALKS is also now debt‑free with strong cash reserves and positive cash flow. So, it should be able to self fund its new bet on ALKS 2680.
- Their key Phase 2 trials are currently with Vibrance‑1 and Vibrance‑2, which could give us a clearer picture of ALKS 2680’s true potential.
- I accept ALKS trades at a slight premium relative to its peers, but it has robust financials and great cash flow to bet on ALKS 2680. So, I reiterate my “Buy” on ALKS stock.
