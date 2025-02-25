Air New Zealand Stock Still Lacks Appeal

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Air New Zealand's declining earnings and rising costs led to a sell rating last year. Despite that, the stock price saw a 19% increase.
  • Revenues declined to NZD 3.4 billion due to lower passenger revenues, partially offset by higher cargo revenues and lower fuel prices.
  • Grounded airplanes pose a significant risk, while reactivating them could erode unit revenues; EBITDA recovery is not expected until 2027.
  • The investment case remains unattractive with limited upside and expected negative free cash flow, despite a price target of $2.15 for the ANZLY ticker.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Air New Zealand A320 Sunset

SCM Jeans/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I marked Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZLY) a sell in September 2024. This was driven by declining earnings on rising costs. The stock price, however, rose 19% compared to a 7% return for the S&P 500. This is puzzling

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.82K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANZLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANZLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANZFF
--
ANZLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News