Pioneer Bond Fund Q4 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Amundi Asset Management
26 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • In the fourth quarter, Pioneer Bond Fund’s Class Y shares returned -3.04%, compared to the -3.06% return of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Index.
  • Financial markets entered the fourth quarter priced for substantial Federal Reserve policy easing well into 2025 and were whipsawed by the Fed’s policy shifts from September’s dovish 50 basis point rate cut to December’s hawkish policy pivot.
  • We are positioned to reflect our views about relative value, as well as seeking to mitigate tail risk of an economic downturn.

Bonds the word on wooden cubes, cubes stand on a reflective surface, in the background is a business diagram.

Dzmitry Skazau

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares

Month-To-

Date

Quarter-

To-Date

Year-To-

Date

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Pioneer Bond Fund (MUTF:PICYX)

-1.62%

-3.04%

2.90%

2.90%

-1.91%

0.69%

2.09%

Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (Benchmark)

This article was written by

Amundi Asset Management
26 Followers
Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players* , offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.95 trillion of assets With its six international investment hubs, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

Recommended For You

About PICYX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PICYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBFKX
--
PBFRX
--
PICYX
--
PIOBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News