AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has seen one of its best performances over the last few quarters. Since late 2023 when the stock hit a bottom of $14, the stock has delivered a total return of 108% which easily beat S&P 500 returns
AT&T: Time To Take Money Off The Table
Summary
- AT&T has had a strong bullish run in the past few quarters, which has allowed the stock to show over 100% total returns since hitting the bottom in late-2023.
- However, most of this bull run has been supported by expansion of valuation multiple, which leaves little run for further growth.
- On the other hand, stocks like T-Mobile and even Meta have seen a bull run based on strong EPS growth instead of relying solely on valuation expansion.
- AT&T has shown some positive trends by cutting debt and good growth in the fiber business, which added 307,000 new subscribers in the recent quarter.
- For the fiscal year ending Dec. 2026, AT&T is expected to deliver $2.25 EPS, which is very low YoY growth and the historically high P/E ratio can limit further bullish momentum.
