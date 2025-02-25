MercadoLibre: Potential Dip Buying Opportunity Ahead - Performance Metrics Continue To Impress

  • MELI remains attractively valued despite the recent rally, thanks to its robust performance metrics across the commerce/ advertising/ logistics/ fintech end markets.
  • This is significantly aided by the Latam region's cooling inflation, "recovery from previous recessions," and stable economic growth projections.
  • As a result, we believe that MELI may continue to outperform expectations, as similarly hinted by the management and observed in the promising consensus forward estimates.
  • Even so, historical trends suggest that the stock is likely to lose part of its recent gains to retest the 200 day moving averages, implying -17.6% downside from current levels.

MELI Remains Attractive Valued Despite The Recent Rally - Historical Trading Pattern Suggests A Potential Dip Buying Opportunity

We previously covered MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in November 2024, discussing why the pullback post FQ3'24 earnings call had been

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

