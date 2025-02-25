Hims & Hers: Capitalizing On The GLP-1 Rush Before The Window Closes (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I expect price sensitive consumers to flood the market for compounded GLP-1 drugs before the 60-day FDA grace period for semaglutide compounders.
- HIMS projects $725M in GLP-1 weight loss revenue for 2025, a 3.2x increase from 2024, with a broader weight loss strategy including oral treatments and liraglutide.
- I believe affordability will drive demand for Hims' weight loss products, as many overweight Americans may struggle to afford Novo Nordisk's expensive GLP-1 treatments.
- Risks include customer churn once compounded semaglutide exits the market and Hims’ premium valuation (45x FWD P/CF) requiring strong execution to justify its price.
- I rate Hims as a strong buy for a 3 to 6-month timeframe and plan to accumulate shares in the mid-$30s over the next few days. If the selloff doesn’t reach that level, I may enter in the low $40s.
