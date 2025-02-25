Cooper-Standard: Strengthening Buy Thesis Despite Earnings Miss
Summary
- Cooper-Standard posted impressive free cash flow in Q4 but could do much better in '25 and '26 with further operational efficiencies.
- Despite missing Q4 earnings expectations and guiding to flat revenue in 2025, management remains confident in achieving double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins by the end of the year.
- Management's optimism about organic growth in the next 5 years and cost reductions improve my bear case estimates and increase my conviction in the buy thesis.
- Given its narrow margins and high leverage, Cooper-Standard is vulnerable in a recession. Although that seems unlikely right now, it's the reason it doesn't get a strong buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.