Snowflake: A Stellar Rally Is Likely Coming

Feb. 25, 2025 7:36 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) StockSNOW
HedgeMix
2.27K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Snowflake Inc. is a leading cloud-based data platform provider with FY24 revenues of $2.8 billion and over 10,000 customers.
  • I rate SNOW stock as a Buy with a target price of $212, driven by strong growth and a large, rapidly growing TAM.
  • SNOW's product revenues grew 38% YoY in FY24 and are projected to grow 29% YoY in FY25, supported by robust RPOs.
  • With significant headcount expansion and 79% of revenues from the Americas, SNOW is well-positioned to capture international growth opportunities.

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Authored by Garvit Bhandari

Investment Summary

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is a leading provider of cloud-based data platforms helping customers consolidate data into a single source, applying AI to address business problems, derive insights and build data applications. With FY24

This article was written by

HedgeMix
2.27K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News