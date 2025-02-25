Chinese stocks have shown strong momentum in early 2025, buoyed by improving export growth and renewed investor confidence in the country's industrial sector. The Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen indexes have posted impressive gains, rising 4.66% and 8.30% respectively over the past month, while GXC, after
GXC: China's Industrial Rebound And Stimulus Will Support Momentum In 2025
Summary
- Chinese stocks are rallying in early 2025, driven by export growth and investor confidence, with major indexes posting significant gains and GXC surging 17.84% YTD.
- The SPDR S&P China ETF offers comprehensive exposure to the Chinese market with 1,145 holdings, strong sector diversification, and a favorable expense ratio of 0.59%.
- Despite real estate sector struggles, industrial production is robust, driven by high-tech manufacturing, and fiscal stimulus measures are expected to support economic growth in 2025.
- GXC's valuation remains attractive compared to other developed markets, and I rate it a Buy due to favorable macro conditions, strong momentum, and fiscal support.
