Alphawave IP: 2025 Could Be A Big Year But Lots Remains Unproven

Retirement Pot
1.96K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Alphawave IP is transitioning to a semiconductor product company, aiming to capitalize on AI-driven data center demand and boost silicon revenue significantly.
  • Despite a strong start in 2025, the company's long-term stock performance has been poor, with significant losses and no dividends.
  • Revenue growth has been inconsistent, with a notable decline expected in 2024, and the company has faced substantial net losses.
  • Valuing Alphawave is challenging due to its unproven profit-generating ability and ongoing high costs, leading me to rate it as a "hold".

Equipment in server room

Erik Isakson

Alphawave IP (OTCPK:AWEVF) is gearing itself more towards silicon as it seeks to grow its connectivity business thanks to the booming AI-led demand for data centres.

This is my first time writing about the stock, but it has

This article was written by

Retirement Pot
1.96K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWEVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWEVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWEVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News