Did An Arbitrage Opportunity Expose The Weakness In The London Gold Market?
Summary
- The possibility of tariffs created a gold premium in US markets. Despite billions of dollars of gold flowing from London to New York, the premium has still not closed. This continues to be a major story.
- The silver market is not coming under as much pressure as gold, but it is still seeing large delivery volumes.
- March is a major delivery month in silver. The contract currently sits above trend, which should indicate another big delivery month coming up.
