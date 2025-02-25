While the stock market remains within inches of all-time highs, it seems the macroeconomic reality and asset prices have continued to widen their disconnect. Consumer spending remains in shaky territory as inflation pinches budgets, and against this backdrop, restaurant companies have started to
Shake Shack: With Rocky Traffic Trends, It's Time To Move To The Sidelines (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Shake Shack's share price has declined nearly 20% this year due to weaker traffic and deceleration in same-store sales growth, especially in the Northeast.
- The company plans to reduce build costs for new stores by 15%, potentially lowering operating costs and encouraging franchise expansion.
- Risks include commodity inflation, particularly in beef, and heavy competition from cheaper fast-food alternatives like McDonald's and Burger King.
- With Shake Shack stock trading at an expensive ~22x forward adjusted EBITDA, I'm more inclined to move to the sidelines, and I am downgrading the stock to a neutral rating.
