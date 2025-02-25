Pioneer Equity Premium Income Fund Q4 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Amundi Asset Management
Summary

  • Pioneer Equity Premium Income Fund Class Y shares returned -1.60% while the S&P 500 Index returned 2.41% during the fourth quarter.
  • US equities rose in the fourth quarter on the back of better than expected earnings and optimism that the Trump Administration will implement pro-business policies.
  • The level of concentration in the equity markets remains unprecedented as market breadth again narrowed as select growth style stocks dominated performance in the fourth quarter.

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares

Pioneer Equity Premium Income Fund (MUTF:PMYRX)

-4.41%

-1.60%

9.53%

9.53%

-0.09%

3.47%

4.91%

