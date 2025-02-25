Solventum In The Early Stages Of A Multiyear Turnaround Effort

Summary

  • Solventum faces significant challenges in its turnaround, including slow-growing core businesses, share loss, and margin pressures, but management has experience in driving operational improvements.
  • Q4 results are expected to be unexciting, with minimal revenue growth and limited margin leverage, but management's long-term guidance will be crucial.
  • Divestitures, particularly in Purification & Filtration and Health Information Systems, could streamline operations and reduce debt, though they may impact short-term revenue.
  • Organic growth reacceleration is the biggest question; disposable NPWT is a high-potential market, but Solventum must catch up to its chief rival and has few other obvious drivers.
  • Long-term growth hinges on exploiting the disposable NPWT market and improving operational efficiency, but mid-to-high-teens FCF margins are possible and the shares look undervalued below the $80's.
Father putting band-aid on daughter

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Rome wasn’t built in a day and companies don’t turn themselves around within a year, particularly companies that were (arguably) significantly mismanaged for quite sometime before the start of the turnaround.

This all brings me to Solventum Corporation (NYSE:

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM, SOLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

