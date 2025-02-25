|
Fund Total Performance (As of 12/31/2024)
Meridian Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The U.S. election results, inflation, and the direction of interest rates were key influences on the markets during the quarter.
- The Meridian Growth Fund returned -0.81% during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index, which returned 2.43%.
- Overall, stock selection was positive in the financials and energy sectors, while select industrials holdings detracted from relative returns.
