Meridian Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
3 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The U.S. election results, inflation, and the direction of interest rates were key influences on the markets during the quarter.
  • The Meridian Growth Fund returned -0.81% during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index, which returned 2.43%.
  • Overall, stock selection was positive in the financials and energy sectors, while select industrials holdings detracted from relative returns.

Businesspeople walking on painted up going graph, on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Fund Total Performance (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Ticker

Gross

Expense Ratio

Net Expense Ratio

Inception Date

3 Month

1 Year

3 Year[4]

5 Year[4]

10 Year[4]

Since Inception[4,5]

Class A Shares - No Load

MRAGX

1.21%

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
3 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About MRAGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MRAGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MERDX
--
MRAGX
--
MRIGX
--
MRCGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News