|
Fund Total Performance (As of 12/31/2024)
Meridian Contrarian Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Meridian Contrarian Fund returned 1.70% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Index, which returned 0.62%.
- Our investment process seeks to identify out-of-favor companies that we believe have depressed valuations and visible catalysts for sustainable improvement.
- While we manage the Fund from the bottom up based on individual company fundamentals, we augment this by monitoring overall portfolio characteristics as part of our risk-management process.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.