Fund Total Performance (As of 12/31/2024)
Meridian Hedged Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Meridian Hedged Equity Fund gained 0.07% during the period ending December 31, 2024, trailing its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, which gained 2.41%.
- The Fund underperformed its secondary benchmark, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, which returned 5.79%.
- Overall, the U.S. economy appears stable, supported by healthy consumer metrics and a resilient job market.
