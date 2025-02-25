Meridian Hedged Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 25, 2025 10:25 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Mutual Fund Commentaries
3 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The Meridian Hedged Equity Fund gained 0.07% during the period ending December 31, 2024, trailing its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, which gained 2.41%.
  • The Fund underperformed its secondary benchmark, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, which returned 5.79%.
  • Overall, the U.S. economy appears stable, supported by healthy consumer metrics and a resilient job market.

Word HEADGE composed of wooden letters.

TolikoffPhotography

Fund Total Performance (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Ticker

Gross Expense Ratio

Net Expense Ratio

Inception Date

3 Month

1 Year

3 Year[ 4]

5 Year[4]

10 Year[4]

Since Inception[4,5]

Class A Shares – No Load

MRAEX

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
3 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGM--
MGM Resorts International
DHI--
D.R. Horton, Inc.
QCOM--
QUALCOMM Incorporated
YOU--
Clear Secure, Inc.
V--
Visa Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News