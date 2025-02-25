Nebius: The Earnings Miss Shouldn't Bother You

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Nebius Group remains a "Strong Buy" due to its rapid growth, strong support from Nvidia, and promising AI infrastructure market prospects.
  • Despite a 34% revenue miss in Q4 FY2024, the company's core AI infrastructure business grew 602% year-over-year, indicating robust potential.
  • With a $220 million ARR in March and a projected $750 million to $1 billion by December 2025, Nebius's growth outlook is still exceptionally strong.
  • Risks include execution challenges and competition from established hyperscalers, but Nebius's valuation and growth trajectory justify a conservative $50/share expectation.
AI chat icons

J Studios

Introduction

I initiated my investment coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) in mid-January with a "Strong Buy" rating, stating that the stock seemed like a steal at those prices because the business was going to expand its operations

