Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Taryn Fielder - General Counsel and Secretary

Mahbod Nia - Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Lombard - Chief Financial Officer

Anna Malhari - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Nick Kerr - Citi

Jana Galan - Bank of America

David Segall - Green Street

Taryn Fielder

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Veris Residential’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call.

I would like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe the estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. We refer you to the company’s press release and annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for risk factors that impact the company.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Mahbod Nia, Veris Residential’s Chief Executive Officer, who is joined by Amanda Lombard, Chief Financial Officer; and Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer. Mahbod?

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Taryn, and good morning, everyone. To begin, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on Veris Residential’s evolution since the reconstitution of our Board and establishment of the Strategic Review Committee or SRC over four