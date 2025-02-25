The S&P 500 has rallied 66% in less than two and a half years, and thus it is now trading at a fresh all-time high, at a trailing P/E ratio of 28.8x. Due to the
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: A Deeply Undervalued Dividend King
Summary
- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a high-quality, resilient bank with a strong growth record, trading at a remarkably low P/E ratio of 8.5x.
- The bank's proven resilience to recessions and consistent earnings growth make it an attractive option for conservative investors.
- Share repurchases and potential P/E ratio expansion offer significant upside potential, with the stock likely to reward patient investors.
- Despite risks like inflation, the bank's conservative business model and cheap valuation make it a compelling investment with takeover potential.
