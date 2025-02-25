Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund Q4 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Summary

  • During the fourth quarter, Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund Class Y shares returned -4.75%, underperforming the -0.16% return of the Funds benchmark – the MSCI World Index.
  • From consumer discretionary, Alibaba was a detractor to quarterly performance after the stock fell following substantial outperformance during early fall.
  • Stocks that were among the most additive to performance include Pure Storage and Alphabet.

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares

Month-to- Date

Quarter- to-Date

Year-to- Date

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Pioneer

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players* , offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.95 trillion of assets With its six international investment hubs, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

