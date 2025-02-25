Nvidia's AI Empire Faces Its Toughest Battle

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation expects $38.16B in Q4 revenue, but AI demand slowdown or margin contraction could signal pricing pressure and competition risks.
  • DeepSeek’s $5.6M AI training claim is unrealistic, likely subsidized, and raises concerns about China’s strategic push for AI efficiency.
  • China’s demand for Nvidia’s H20 remains high, with 1M units shipped in 2024, generating $12B despite DeepSeek’s rise.
  • Blackwell GPUs remain in high demand, but AMD, cost-efficient AI models, and China’s AI independence pose long-term risks.
  • US export restrictions could hit H20 sales, pushing Nvidia to adjust pricing or pivot toward enterprise AI solutions.

Artificial intelligence concept

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q4 earnings on February 26th will test whether its AI-driven growth is sustainable amid rising competition, as since my last coverage, NVDA has reached a consolidation level. With $38.16

Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

