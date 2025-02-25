REIT Replay: REIT Share Prices Tick Up During Week Ended Feb. 21

Summary

  • Share prices for US equity real estate investment trusts ticked up slightly during the week ended Feb. 21, outperforming the broader stock market.
  • Looking at the Dow Jones US real estate property sector indexes, the retail REIT index logged the largest increase during the recent week, up 0.84%, followed by the apartment REIT index at 0.80%.
  • Among US REITs with at least $200 million in market capitalization, office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. logged the largest share price increase during the week, up 7.53%. Farmland Partners Inc. followed with a 5.25% increase, while W. P. Carey Inc. ranked third with a share-price increase of 5.03%.

The Dow Jones Equity All REIT index closed the recent week up 0.26%, compared to

