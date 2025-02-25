After working as a Registered Nurse for several years, I transitioned into financial analysis, earning my MBA and developing expertise in healthcare & technology investments. Since 2017, I've published investment analyses on Seeking Alpha, focusing on thorough valuation modeling. My approach centers on examining core assumptions that drive stock valuations, particularly through detailed discounted cash flow analysis. I provide readers with various scenarios to help them understand potential outcomes. The principles in works like "Superforecasting" and "Antifragile" have shaped my investment philosophy. I advocate for a conservative approach that puts 90% in stable investments while allocating 10% to growth opportunities for balanced returns. --------------------------------- Base Valuation Framework: This analysis projects free cash flows over an 9-year period, starting from a baseline year (Year 0). The model applies consistent annual growth rates to these projections. Each year's cash flow is discounted using a rate calculated through CAPM, accounting for both time value and risk factors. The model extends beyond Year 8 by calculating terminal value - projecting Year 9 cash flows and applying a sustainable long-term growth rate. This framework assumes steady growth patterns and discount rates, with the latter exceeding long-term growth to maintain mathematical validity. The projections assume business conditions remain relatively stable.Pharmaceutical Revenue Model (Current as of February 2025): Market adoption follows a linear progression from 10% initial uptake to full penetration at peak, after which usage declines 8% yearly while maintaining at least 40% of peak levels. Revenue calculations combine patient numbers (based on market penetration and share) with annual treatment costs. Operating and production costs scale proportionally with sales volume. The final valuation incorporates success probability factors and time-adjusted cash flows using standard discount rates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



This article is intended to provide informational content and should not be viewed as an exhaustive analysis of the featured company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions presented are based on the author's analysis and reflect a probabilistic approach, not absolute certainty. Efforts have been made to ensure the information's accuracy, but inadvertent errors may occur. Readers are advised to independently verify the information and conduct their own research. Investing in stocks involves inherent volatility, risk, and speculative elements. Before making any investment decisions, it is crucial for readers to conduct thorough research and assess their financial circumstances. The author is not liable for any financial losses incurred as a result of using or relying on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.