HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mollie Condra - VP, IR and Communications

Robert Frist - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Roberts - CFO and SVP, Accounting and Finance

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Pinney - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Also on the conference call with me is Robert A. Frist Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements are contained in the company's filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and our earnings release.

Additionally, we may reference measures such as, adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on adjusted EBITDA and reconciling to net income attributable to HealthStream is included in the earnings release that we issued yesterday and may refer to in this call.