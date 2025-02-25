Bgin Blockchain Begins $50 Million U.S. IPO Rollout

Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Bgin Blockchain Ltd is rapidly growing in cryptocurrency mining, seeking $50 million in an IPO to fund hardware development and mining farm expansion.
  • Bgin faces significant risks, including market price volatility, supplier concentration, and ongoing legal disputes over equipment seizures and contract breaches.
  • The company's financials show sharply growing topline revenue, uneven gross profit, and high cash usage, with negative free cash flow of ($123.8 million) for the past year.
  • The market opportunity is large but competitive, and Bgin's reliance on alternative cryptocurrencies with volatile crypto prices adds substantial risk to its operations.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

GPU Mining Rig For Cryptocurrency

imaginima

Bgin Is Growing Quickly In A Volatile Industry

Bgin Blockchain Ltd (BGIN) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Bgin provides cryptocurrency mining

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.84K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on BGIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News