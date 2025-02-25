Retail stocks have come under intense pressure in the last two months. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) dipped to its lowest level since October 10 earlier this week. Down six consecutive sessions, there are
Nike: Price Action Confirming A Fundamental Turnaround, Earnings In Focus
Summary
- Retail stocks, including the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, have been under pressure, raising concerns about consumer spending slowing down.
- Despite recent struggles, I maintain a buy rating on Nike due to optimism in international markets and potential profitability improvements.
- Nike's Q2 results showed operational challenges, but the product pipeline looks promising, and the stock is trading at a discount.
- Key risks include strategy shifts, rising inventory levels, and cautious US consumer behavior, but technical indicators suggest potential upside.
