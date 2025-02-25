Bureau Veritas SA (BVRDF) Full Year 2024 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCPK:BVRDF) Full Year 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hinda Gharbi – Chief Executive Officer

François Chabas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sylvia Barker – JPMorgan

Annelies Vermeulen – Morgan Stanley

Suhasini Varanasi – Goldman Sachs

Pablo Cuadrado – Kepler

Karl Green – RBC

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Bureau Veritas Full Year 2024 Results. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen-only mode. However, you will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference, we have Hinda Gharbi, the CEO; and François Chabas, the CFO and Executive VP.

I will now hand over the call to your host, Hinda Gharbi, the CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Hinda Gharbi

Thank you. Thank you, Caroline. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to everyone. Welcome to the full year 2024 results on the webcast or on the call. I'm joined by François Chabas, our Group CFO. In the past year, Bureau Veritas delivered on its strategic commitments, demonstrating a strong performance of the top line, the margins, earnings per share and cash. I'm delighted to report that we have exceeded all the objectives we set for 2024 showing predictability in our execution while navigating a complex macro environment. This robust financial and operational execution is fully aligned with the objectives set out in our LEAP | 28 strategy.

These results show the excellence and dedication of our global teams in action I would like to thank all my colleagues around the world for their contributions to these results and for their superior engagement