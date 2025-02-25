Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Kelly Clarke - VP of Investor Relations

Justin Knight - Chief Executive Officer

Liz Perkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jay Kornreich - Wedbush Securities

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Darling - Green Street

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Apple Hospitality REIT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

[Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kelly Clarke. Thank you. You may begin.

Kelly Clarke

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Apple Hospitality REIT fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Today's call will be based on the earnings release and Form 10-K, which we distributed and filed yesterday afternoon.

Before we begin, please note that today's call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current views and assumption and as a result are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and the outcome of future events that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed, projected, or implied. Any such forward-looking statements are qualified by the risk factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in our 2024 annual report on Form 10-K and speak only as of today.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In addition, non-GAAP measures of performance will be discussed during this