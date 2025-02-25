Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dan Guffey - Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations and Treasury
Tom Jorden - Chairman, President and CEO
Shane Young - Executive Vice President and CFO
Blake Sirgo - Senior Vice President, Operations
Michael Deshazer - Senior Vice President, Business Units
Conference Call Participants
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Nitin Kumar - Mizuho
Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen
Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital
Josh Silverstein - UBS Financial
Scott Gruber - Citigroup
Kalei Akamine - Bank of America
Matt Portillo - TPH
John Abbott - Wolfe Research
Leo Mariani - ROTH
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Operator
Hello. And welcome to Coterra Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. After the speaker’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Thank you. I’d now like to hand the call over to Dan Guffey, Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations and Treasury. You may now begin.
Dan Guffey
Thank you, Ellie. Good morning. And thank you for joining Coterra Energy’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings and 2025 outlook conference call. Today’s prepared remarks will include an overview from Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO and President; Shane Young, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Blake Sirgo, Senior Vice President of Operations. Michael Deshazer, Senior Vice President of Business Units, is also in the room to answer questions. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions during our Q&A session.
As a reminder, on today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Additionally, some of our comments will reference non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements and other disclaimers, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, were provided in our
