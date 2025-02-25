Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Presents at Barclays Communications & Content Symposium (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Barclays Communications & Content Symposium February 25, 2024 9:15 AM ET

Joe Russo - EVP & President, GN&T

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Kannan Venkateshwar

All right, get started on the next one. We're really glad to have with us Joe Russo, who Heads Global Networks of Verizon. And I think the timing is perfect in the sense that there's a lot of noise on technology and what's going on across the ecosystem. So, great to have you, Joe.

Pleasure. Pleasure to be here.

Maybe we could start off with your network priorities for the year, what you're focused on right now. And there's a lot going on in the industry, of course. It would be great to get your perspective.

So, network priorities, so -- and when you say this year, I would say it's a very common year-after-year priority. When -- I've been at Verizon 30 years. And when I think about our strategy for the network, its rooted in what we call our mission, which is to provide our customers the best, most reliable, highest-performing and secure networks so that they can do what they want to do where they live, work, and play.

And -- so this year, if I think about what are the key things we're doing to fulfill that mission, I'll start with our mobility network. Crown jewel, we love it. It's never been performing better. We just took several 5G awards in RootMetrics, which I'm very proud of. But we're