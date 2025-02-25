Topaz Energy Corp (TPZEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Topaz Energy Corp (OTCPK:TPZEF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 25, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Ena, and welcome everyone to our discussion of Topaz Energy Corp results as at and for the period ended December 31st, 2024. My name is Marty Staples and I'm the President & CEO of Topaz. With me today is Cheree Stephenson, CFO and VP, Finance.

Before we get started, I refer you to the advisories on forward-looking statements contained in the news release as well as the advisories contained in the Topaz annual information form and within our MD&A available on SEDAR and our website. I also draw your attention to the material factors and assumptions in those advisories. We'll start this morning by speaking to some of the recent and fourth quarter 2024 highlights. After these opening remarks, we'll be open for questions.

2024 marked another year of transformational growth for Topaz. During the year, 430.6 million of royalty and infrastructure acquisitions were completed, which contributed to a 38% increase in annualized processing revenue, an 11% increase to year end 2024 royalty production and a 52% increase to our yearend royalty acreage. Topaz's fourth quarter royalty production average 20,300 Boe/d, 8% higher than Q3 2024. While year end 2024, Royalty Production of 21,400 Boe/d increased 14% over 2023 annual production driven by 13% higher liquids Royalty