Heidelberg Materials AG (HDLMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCPK:HDLMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christoph Beumelburg - Director Group Communication and Investor Relations
Dominik von Achten - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Rene Aldach - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux
Paul Roger - BNP Paribas
Arnaud Pinatel - On Field
Ephrem Ravi - Citi
Harry Goad - Berenberg
Brijesh Siya - HSBC
Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS
Ross Harvey - Davy
Ebrahim Homani - CIC
Tobias Woerner - Stifel
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Heidelberg Materials Full Year Results 2024 Conference Call. I'm Moritz, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen-only-mode, and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Christoph Beumelburg. Please go ahead, sir.
Christoph Beumelburg
Thank you, operator, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone that dialed in. Great that you're all here. We are in the room, as always, with Dominik and Rene and the IR team and look forward to your questions later. But for now, I hand over to Dominik for our prepared remarks. Dominik?
Dominik von Achten
Thanks, Chris. Thanks, everybody, and thanks for joining our annual results 2024 call. We open up with another year of success and progress. You've seen the presentation. I'm looking at the executive summary, basically sharing with you that the RCO hit a record high of €3.2 billion. The EBITDA margin jumps up to 21.3% and is absolutely in the corridor of 20% to 22% that we took as a target in our 2021 Capital Market Day.
- Read more current HDLMY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts