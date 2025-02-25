Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Nelsen - VP, IR

Michael Osanloo - President and CEO

Michelle Hook - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

David Tarantino - Baird

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Jim Salera - Stephens Inc.

Chris O’Cull - Stifel

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Partners

Ray Pikion - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to Kyle Nelsen, Vice President of Investor Relations at Portillo's to begin. Thank you.

Kyle Nelsen

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. You can find our 10-K earnings press release and supplemental presentation on investors.portillos.com.

With me on the call today is Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer. Any comments made here about our future results and business conditions are forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not update these forward-looking statements unless required by law. Our 10-K identifies risk factors that may cause our actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements.

Today's earnings call will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures which are not an alternative to GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP counterparts are included in this morning's posted materials. Finally, after we deliver our prepared remarks we will open the lines for your questions.

Now let me turn the call over to Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo's.

Michael Osanloo

Thank you Kyle. Good morning