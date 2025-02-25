AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Suzanne Foster – Chief Executive Officer

Jason Clemens – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Hendrix – RBC Capital Markets

Mathew Blackman – Stifel

Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies

Richard Close – Canaccord

Eric Coldwell – Baird

Kieran Ryan – Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to today's AdaptHealth Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release. Today's speakers will be Suzanne Foster, Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth; and Jason Clemens, Chief Financial Officer of AdaptHealth.

It is now my pleasure to introduce the Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth, Suzanne Foster.

Suzanne Foster

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As we close out 2024, I'm encouraged by