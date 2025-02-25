Earnings season is winding down, and the spotlight will soon shift toward 2025 trends after an impressive end to last year. FactSet reports that the S&P 500’s Q4 EPS growth rate is likely to verify above
Shareholder Meeting Season Gets Going: Tariffs, AI, And Farmland In Focus
Summary
- FactSet reports that the S&P 500’s Q4 EPS growth rate is likely to verify above 15%, the best since Q4 2021.
- Apple’s February shareholder meeting could be a bellwether for future AGMs.
- Two other shareholder meetings to keep on your calendar include those from John Deere and Qualcomm.
- Shareholder meetings are crucial for investors to pick up on executives’ corporate body language, particularly between earnings seasons.
